Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce 02.03.2023

It’s now called the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the merger is going well.

Gina Fitzpatrick has a strong family history in San Luis Obispo county, going back to the birth of her great grandmother's.

You may know her family. Her father, Bill Hartsell, served on the mid state fair board of directors for many years. Her great grandmother was born in a butcher shop in Cayucos. Her maiden name was Biaginni. She married into the Hartsel family.

Gina Biaggini Hartsel Fitzpatrick is the CEO of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce.