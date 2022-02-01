BLM Court Cases 02.01.2022

Although most of the black lives matters marches and demonstrations are now history, the court cases drag on in San Luis Obispo county.

A BLM activist who attends Cal Poly is asking the judge to dismiss charges against him. Amman Asfaw is charged with false imprisonment for blocking traffic.

He participated in a protest on July 21st during which demonstrators blocked highway 101 for about an hour.

Amman Asfaw is one of seven people charged with false imprisonment charges.

You may remember, one of the people who was trapped on the freeway was a pregnant woman in labor whose family was trying to get to the hospital so she could deliver her baby.

Protesters allegedly blocked her path and refused to allow her to leave. Demonstrators told her to feel their plan.