Narcan Rescue 02.01.2022

Last Thursday night, deputy probation officers working in the city of Paso Robles, heard over the radio an apparent overdose at the residence of a known probationer.

The officers responded to the 100 block of Riverbank and were the first unit to arrive at the residence. They were contacted by the man’s wife who reported her husband was in the backyard unconscious. Officers entered the backyard and found the man on the ground, unresponsive. He did not appear to be breathing. Officers believed the subject was experiencing an overdose and immediately administered Narcan to the subject. After no response, a second dose was administered. The subject responded and regained consciousness.

Officers monitored the man until emergency medical services arrived at the residence. The subject was transported to Twin Cities hospital for a medical evaluation.

The officers’ quick decision to respond to the residence prevented a likely death of another person to a drug overdose.