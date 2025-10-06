Board Members For 2 Water Districts to be Appointed by County Board of Supervisors 10.06.2025

Board members for the Shandon-San Juan water district and the Estrella-El Pomar water district may be approved by the county board of supervisors.

Requests were sent in August and September of this year by these water districts to make appointments in lieu of holding an election. This is due to only one person filing a declaration of candidacy for each of the three elective offices to be filled. The approval of the candidates will be determined by the board of supervisors in its next meeting on Tuesday, October 7th.

For the Shandon San-Juan water district, staff recommends the board of supervisors to approve Marshall Miller, Ray Shady, and Steve Sinton to the board.

For the Estrella-El Pomar water district, the recommended appointments are Hilary Graves, Lee David Nesbitt, and Eric Pooler.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.