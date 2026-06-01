Next Step For Paso Robles Budget Approval Process 06.01.2026

The Paso Robles city council will receive an update in tomorrow night’s meeting regarding its next two fiscal year budget.

The purpose of tomorrow’s reports is to provide the city council and a community an opportunity to both review, and provide input on the proposed budget prior to final adoption. City staff says there are some economic uncertainties going forward, related to rising costs and reduced revenue growth.

Despite this, the general fund is projected to remain structurally balanced over the next two fiscal years, with the long-term, five-year forecast warranting caution. Staff will cover key operating budget highlights as part of this agenda item in tomorrow’s meeting at 6 pm.

You can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL. Council will discuss formal budget adoption on June 16th.