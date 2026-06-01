PRJUSD Celebrates 34 Bearcats Pursuing Education Pathways 06.01.2026



05.29.26 PRJUSD Celebrates 34 Bearcats Entering the Education Field Following Landmark Ceremony

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has recognized 34 Bearcat seniors for completing the Cuesta college dual enrollment child development and education pathway.

They were also celebrated alongside 17 students from Atascadero high school. Through the education pathway, students earn transferable college credit, gaining practical experience in educational settings. Graduates can now apply for the assistant teacher permit through the California commission on teacher credentialing.

These students were all celebrated and congratulated on May 11th at Cuesta college’s north county campus for their hard work in preparing for early childhood education training. This ceremony was the first formal celebration for the long-running partnership between Cuesta college and local schools.