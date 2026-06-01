PRJUSD Releases Statement on ‘Profanity’ in Yearbook Photograph 06.01.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district released a statement this weekend regarding “visible profanity” on this year’s high school yearbook.

The school district does not make direct reference to the photo, saying it is part of signs being held by participants, likely referring to the protests against ice organized by students. An image circulating online from unofficial channels shows at least two photographs of students with signs that contain the F-word in reference to immigration and customs enforcement.

The district says “the issue is under review,” and that the concern is the profane language that “appeared in a publication produced under the school’s supervision and was distributed to students and families.”

Anyone who wishes to share concerns or ask questions regarding this are encouraged to contact principal Mike Susank directly at [email protected].