Bob Jones Trail 10.20.2020

The city of San Luis Obispo is launching an effort to clear homeless camps along the creek and the Bob Jones bike trail which runs parallel to the creek from lower Higuera to Avila Beach.

Recently, a dead body was discovered at a homeless encampment just off the bike trail near the trail head. The man had been dead for several weeks.

About a month ago, a homeless man was arrested after firing an assault rifle at neighboring buildings. He had the automatic rifle hidden near the creek, not far from his campsite.

59-year-old Terry Leach says she is not happy about the removal. She tells the Tribune she’s been living along the creek for over two years. She says she is not sure where she’ll go to live. Maybe, Paso Robles.