Out in the desert at the eastern edge of Los Angeles county, the Bobcat fire has become one of the largest fires in that county’s history.

In two weeks it’s burned 165 square miles. It’s only 15% contained.

Thousands of residents have evacuated their homes.

Firefighters battled another flare up near Mount Wilson this week, which is home to numerous broadcast antennas.

The Bobcat fire started on September 6th. The cause is under investigation.