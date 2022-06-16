Boys & Girls Club 06.16.2022

Ribbon cutting yesterday at the new Boys and Girls Club on Oak street in Paso Robles.

Gene Runkle is treasurer of the club committee. He says a lot of work went into this project.

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin says the new Boys and Girls Club is a great resource. Many of those who donated money and in-kind donations were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

The Paul Viborg Family, the Dale Gomer Family and many others are listed on a wall that shows the Legacy donors who made the Boys and Girls Club possible. The facility has a kitchen where kids can learn to cook, a stem room for them to study, with ping pong and air hockey tables, a basketball court outside and many other amenities and classrooms. As Gene Runkle said, the club will open for business on Monday. More than 150 kids have signed up for the summer program.