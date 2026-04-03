Boys & Girls Club Hosting Night of Youth Mentorship 04.03.2026

The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast has announced they will be hosting its annual Back a Youth Night on April 16th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The event pairs up club members with local community leaders for an evening of fun, food, and mentorship. Mentors and club members will enjoy a catered dinner, and spend time in a night of enrichment with a raffle at the end.

The event will be held at the Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles. Mentors can go to: centralcoastkids.org to sign up, or contact Kelley Brickey at: [email protected].