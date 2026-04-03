NRC Approves Diablo Canyon Operations For Another 20 Years 04.03.2026

LRA NR with Digital Media 4_2

Diablo Canyon has been approved to operate for another 20 years.

PG&E and the NRC announced yesterday in a press conference that a 20-year operating license will be issued to the power plant. Despite this, PG&E will still need state approval to keep the facility open until 2045.

Current state legislature allows operations to extend to 2030. The plant was initially slated to stop operating in 2024 and 2025. However, the state passed SB 846, which allowed extensions for Diablo Canyon’s operation.

Diablo Canyon supplies about 8.5% of the state’s power, and nearly 20% of California’s clean energy. PG&E CEO Sumeet Singh said the NRC’s approval “marks an important milestone for California’s energy future.”