Boys & Girls Club to Advocate For Kids at “Standing With Youth” Event in Paso Robles 03.06.2026

The Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast is bringing its advocacy event ‘Standing With Youth’ to the north county on Tuesday, March 26th at 11:30 am.

The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Club’s Tom Maas clubhouse, 3301 Oak street, Paso Robles. CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Maria Fabula, will be joined by fellow panelists, PRJUSD superintendent Jennifer Loftus, and district 5 supervisor Heather Moreno.

The three will discuss the landscape of young people across the county, and the unique challenges they are facing. The Boys and Girls Club invites business leaders, policymakers, and community officials to be a part of this luncheon event.

Individuals interested in attending can register for their spot online at no charge, at: swypaso.givesmart.com