City of SLO Increasing Law Enforcement Activity Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 03.06.2026

The city of San Luis Obispo is cracking down even further on large street parties leading up to and on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Street parties are no longer welcome in the community,” a release from the city says. “To protect public safety, the city will once again take a zero-tolerance approach during the safety enhancement zones in March,” increasing enforcement and doubling fines for violations.

The city will be instating these safety enhancement zones these next two weekends, as well as on St. Patrick’s Day. “Over the past several years, increasingly dangerous and destructive street partying has occurred in San Luis Obispo neighborhoods near Cal Poly, which prompted a zero-tolerance approach and a change to city laws,” the city says.

They will be working with Cal Poly on this enforcement, and the university will be holding an on-campus event to draw crowds away from neighborhoods.