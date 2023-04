A big fundraiser tomorrow evening at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Breweries and hard cider available at “Brew at the Zoo.”

There will be a hula hoop contest, a dance contest and a costume contest. You’re encouraged to wear an animal costume.

And make that a costume that will allow you to enter the hula hoop contest.

A fun time tomorrow at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.