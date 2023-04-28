Willie Nelson’s Birthday 04.28.2023

Tomorrow is Willie Nelson’s birthday.

He’s performing in Los Angeles at the hollywood bowl this weekend with Dave Matthews, Kris Kristofferson, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakum, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson and Stephen Stills.

They join a number of other artists who have already committed. Beck, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, Tom Jones, Lyle Lovette, Roseanne Cash and Snoop Dogg. He will perform hits from his album, dogg style.

Concerts Saturday and Sunday at the hollywood bowl to celebrate Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday.