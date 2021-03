Can you imagine an event which is more successful virtually?

Terrie banish tells KPRL about one in Atascadero.

Go to: visitatascadero.com to buy tickets or you can go directly to: http://bit.ly/BrewattheZoo2021.

It’s selling out, so you want to do it as soon as possible if you want to get the 14-pack of beer delivered to your house.

Brew at the Zoo coming up next month virtually.

If you drink all 14 beers in one sitting, you’re advised to stay home for the rest of the weekend.