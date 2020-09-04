Brew At The Zoo 9.04.2020

Brew At The Zoo is underway at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. It’s a virtual event this year.

So, Brew At The Zoo is now taking place. And it still includes North County Craft Beer. You can buy a ticket for $65 and they’ll deliver the beer to your home. Then you can open up each beer and watch a video presentation about the beer and about the zoo, or if you prefer you could watch old episodes of Leave It To Beaver. That’s up to you.

For more information, go the the Atascadero city website, atascadero.org. Then click on events and go to Brew At The Zoo goes virtual.

The beer is waiting for your order. You get a 14-pack. 13 craft beers and one cider, delivered to your front door.