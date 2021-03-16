Bridge Street Bridge Open 3.16.2021

In Arroyo Grande, city officials celebrated the reopening of the historic Bridge Street bridge. The renovation cost $8.7 million dollars for the two lane bridge near the Village of Arroyo Grande. The bridge was built in 1908. It closed for reconstruction in 2020.

The new construction meets today’s standards for weight limits and seismic loading. The standards were much different in “ought eight” as they used to call it.

City officials had a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, and allowed people to walk over the Bridge Street bridge. It’s now open for traffic.