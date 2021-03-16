SLO Co Covid Update 3.16.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports 37 new covid cases over the weekend. They say two people with coronavirus died, although they do not tell us about their other health issues. One person was between 30 and 49. The other was between 50 and 64.

When they gave ages, the health department said the average age for those who died with coronavirus fatality was over the age of 85.

There are now 362 active cases in the county. All but five of those people are recovering at home. Nine people are receiving hospital care. Three people are in intensive care. I realize those number do not add up correctly, but that’s the report from the San Luis Obispo county health department.

Nearly 20,000 people have fully recovered.

If you’d like to get tested or get a vaccine, you’re encouraged to contact the county health department to make an appointment at: emergencyslo.org.