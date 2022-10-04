Broadband Strategic Plan 10.04.2022

City officials in Atascadero and Paso Robles team up to improve internet access to businesses and residents in their communities.

City officials of the two towns signing a memorandum of understanding to kick-start the north county broadband strategic plan project. That occurred in May. In August, the cities selected Teleworx, LLC to develop the plan.

The project is intended to speed up the creation and implementation of broadband infrastructure in the north county.

The partnership allows the cities to share costs and develop a regional plan.