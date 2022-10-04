The Printery Building 10.04.2022

Yesterday, KPRL received an email and some phone calls related to the Atascadero Printery Foundation, and fundraisers held by a candidate at the property. Unfortunately, some of the information was not correct.

The Printery Foundation is a 501 C3 non-profit corporation with a board of directors. There are federal laws the directors have to abide by to preserve their status. An additional aspect of the Printery is that the facility had to be dedicated solely for public use at the time of purchase.

The foundation currently rents the outdoor portion of the property to raise money to pay for the renovation of the building. The IRS rules for non profit organizations state that leasing the property to political candidates is not considered support of the candidate, if the property is normally leased for events and all standard procedures are followed. Discrimination in any form is not allowed.

When they rent it out, they must be consistent in what they ask for a fee. When a candidate approached them to rent the outdoor part of the property, they advised him of the standard rate, which was paid. It was the same rate charged to others who have leased the facility. The Printery Foundation president spoke with other candidates who expressed interest in using the property for an event, but none opted to actually rent. The board does not have the right to pick and choose who rents the building. The same as any publicly dedicated property owned by a non profit organization such as the Legion Halls, etc.

Some in the community and the media are trying to politicize a non-profit foundation which has one purpose – the restoration and repurposing of an elegant historic building to be used by the public at a reasonable cost. The Printery Foundation is completely apolitical, and is dedicated only to preserving part of Atascadero’s history.

The Printery Foundation, Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee, and the local and statewide questers groups are trying to preserve a beautiful, historic building which will serve Atascadero residents for years to come as an arts and events center to meet the needs of the entire region.

Many people are donating time, money and energy to try to save the building to enhance the economy and cultural needs of the community.

Most would agree, the Printery is a much needed venue which will be a wonderful addition to Atascadero.