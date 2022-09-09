Bus Driver Shortage 09.09.2022

A shortage of bus drivers plaguing north county school districts.

The driver shortage has worsened during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Templeton unified school district has not had enough drivers for a full fleet of busses for more than a decade.

Paso Robles also facing challenges transporting students to and from San Miguel.

District transportation directors in the county say they offer competitive pay, and some can give drivers a sign-on bonus to help cover any licensing fees.

If you have any interest, you’re encouraged to call your local school district transportation people. Kelly Stainbrook is the one to contact in Paso Robles.