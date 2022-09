More than 6,000 customers lost power in Atascadero Thursday afternoon.

The outage occurred around 1:20.

PG & E says it‘s affecting 6,300 customers, including people on both sides of highway 101, north of highway 41 and west of Atascadero avenue.

Most had their power back on by 7:00.

PG & E has not yet said what caused the outage.

The outage comes amid a week of statewide flex alerts.