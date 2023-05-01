CA Air Resources 05.01.2023

On Friday, the California Air Resources Board votes to implement new regulations designed to eliminate dirty fuel from trucks and trains.

The state air resources board votes to ban the sale of new diesel trucks in 2036. And orders all trains to be carbon-free by 2030. The California Air Resources Board says the intent is to lower the levels of exhaust that harm human health and contribute to atmospheric warming.

Meanwhile, China is biding about two new coal power plants per week. According to the center for research on energy and clean air, China quadrupled the amount of new coal power approvals last year.

That’s despite the face, everybody else is getting off coal. China has six times as many coal plants starting construction as the rest of the world combined.

The reason, last summer’s historic heat wave created increased demand for air conditioning. That caused problems with the grid. Also the heat and drought led rives to dry up and that impacted hydropower on the Yangtze river. Farmers to get full supplies from state water project and central valley project after a series of winter storms boosted California’s reservoirs and snowpack, state and federal officials are pledging full water deliveries for farmers from two key water projects. The California department of water resources said it expects to deliver 100% of requested water supplies from the state water project. That is up from a 75% allocation announced in March. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that agricultural and water service contractors will receive 100% of requested supplies from the central valley project, up from 80% announced in March.