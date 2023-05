Baby goats excited to attend their first mid state dairy goat show Saturday at the Paso Robles event center.

Goats came from all over the state to attend the first big dairy goat show of the season. This is the first show of the season for the dairy goat exhibitors.

More shows coming up, leading to the big one July 14th in Redmond Oregon. Goats and judges coming from across the nation to attend the national show at the Deschutes event center in Redmond, Oregon.