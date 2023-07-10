CA Awards $30 Million to Youth Behavioral Health 07.10.2023

The California Department of Health has awarded more than 30 million dollars to 63 entities across California.

This is part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, a 4.7 billion dollar investment in youth behavioral health, and a new component of governor Newsom’s master plan for kids’ mental health.

Transitions-Mental Health Association in San Luis Obispo will be receiving a part of this funding, and said it plans to use it to support its positive parenting program.

The program will help educate parents on how to deal with children who suffer from mental health and behavioral issues, offered in both English and Spanish.

It is currently unknown exactly how much of the grant Transitions-Mental Health Association will receive.