CA Cage-Free Rule Creates Financial Headaches For Egg Farmers 01.26.2023

California egg farmers say they have been hard hit by costs of going cage-free, as is now required under state law.

Many say the demands are causing them to miss out on high current egg prices. John Lewis Jr., President of Farmer John Egg Farm in Bakersfield, said the operation will close at the end of this month because it can’t afford $4 million to $5 million in costs to retrofit the farm to comply with the law.

Frank Hilliker of San Diego said he is producing about half of his normal eggs because some barns aren’t yet compliant.