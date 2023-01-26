Sheep Visit the Sunken Gardens 01.26.2023

Four members of 4-H took a break from walking their sheep to join a football game with friends at the Sunken Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

The pick-up game was too inviting to pass up, so the boys tied their sheep to a park bench and joined the game. The sheep watched as their handlers engaged in a rousing football game against school chums.

After the 4-H players prevailed, they untied their sheep and resumed their walk around the community to improve the health and physique of their sheep.

The impromptu game brought to mind the recent celebration of the Atascadero High School football team at the same Rotunda after winning the state championship.