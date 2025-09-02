CA Dept of Health Warns Against Consumption of Recreational Shellfish 9.02.2025

The California department of public health issued an advisory late last week, warning residents to not consume recreationally harvested bivalve shellfish from San Luis Obispo county.

These include mussels, oysters, clams, and scallops. This does not apply to commercial shellfish. The CDPH says this was due to a dangerous toxin found in some of the bivalves that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. The toxin cannot be destroyed by cooking.

Commercial bivalves go through rigorous testing before being sold, and should be safe.