PG&E Outages Affect Creston & Area East of Paso Robles 9.02.2025

An unplanned PG&E power outage hit several thousand customers east of the Paso Robles area all the way to Shandon, on both the north and south side of the 46 east.

As a result of this outage, KPRL was unavailable on the air until just about 6 a.m Tuesday, September 2nd. The outage first hit customers last night at about 8 pm on Labor Day. As of 10 this morning, power is still offline.

Another outage struck the Creston area, first reported at about 6:18 am on September 2nd. The outage affected customers just east of Atascadero to highway 58, along 229.

Power was eventually restored for most customers west of highway 229.