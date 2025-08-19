CA Invests $3 Billion to Improve Safety, Mobility & Multimodal Travel 8.19.2025

The California Transportation Commission recently approved $3 billion in allocations to enhance safety and mobility across the state highway system.

These improvements seek to expand multimodal travel, including bikeways and pedestrian pathways. In San Luis Obispo county, about $15.7 million has been allocated to replace the Toro Creek bridge on highway 1 near Morro Bay. This includes $3 million from the infrastructure investment and jobs act, and $1.8 million from senate bill 1.

CTC chair Darnell Grisby said “These investments will improve the safety and reliability of the state’s transportation network and support a thriving economy by improving the movement of freight and reducing out-of-pocket expenses for all Californians.”