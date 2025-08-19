Protecting What Matters 08.19.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Erik Gorham filling in for Barry.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Michael Erin Woody, Candidate for SLO County Board of Supervisors District 2. Speaking about county issues as we head into election season. The Paso Robles Groundwater Joint Power Authority & other government overreach. Keeping the lights on from Diablo Canyon, battery storage, wind and solar.