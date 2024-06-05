CA Mid-State Fair Offering Free Rides on Opening Day 6.05.2024

The California mid-state fair announced that for opening day on Wednesday, July 17th, the fair’s free carnival ride promotion will be returning.

The admission fee on opening day will include all ride costs, with no need for single-ride tickets or unlimited ride wristbands. This includes the big splash water ride, P.L.U.R., spinning coaster, and Medusa.

The promotion excludes fair admission and games that use the “pay-as-you-play” model, and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

The 2024 mid-state fair runs July 17th through July 28th. This year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces.”