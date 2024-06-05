Dover Canyon Bridge Replacement Project Set to Begin 6.05.2024

Beginning Monday, June 10th, county public works will begin to work to replace the bridge on Dover Canyon road over Jack Creek.

The bridge is located between Paso Robles and Cambria, about 1.3 miles southwest of Vineyard drive.

Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected through the construction zone. Construction is anticipated to last until November.

The project will first see a temporary detour bridge being constructed adjacent to the existing bridge, which traffic will be diverted to as the old bridge is demolished, and the new one is built.