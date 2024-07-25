CA Mid-State Fair Performances For July 25th – 7.25.2024

Tonight’s entertainment at mission square stage for the California mid-state fair will be Cloudship at 7 pm.

Then, in the Chumash grandstand arena for the michelob ultra concert series is TLC & Shaggy with DJ Flashback at 7:30.

First formed in 1990, TLC’s current duo of Tionne “T-boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chili” Thomas is one of the best-selling American girl groups of all time.

Transcending genres from pop, hip-hop, to R&B, they have sold 87 million records worldwide, had 4 number one singles in the US, and 4 multi-platinum selling albums.

“Shaggy,” born in Jamaica, started his career as an MC in New York city. He is the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, has sold more than 40 million album units to date, and is seen as a pioneer for reggae/dancehall music.