County Libraries Holding Kindergarten Preparation Resources 7.25.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo reminds families of the central coast resources available at public libraries for kindergarten preparations.

A release by the county says story and bilingual storytimes are offered to give children a chance to listen to stories, sing songs, and socialize.

Librarians can also teach parents techniques for reading to children at home to help with their reading skills.

The library also offers a literacy program to help parents and caregivers improve their own reading or english skills to support their child’s learning.

All library services are free, and are available across the county’s 14 library locations.