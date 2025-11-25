CA Office of Traffic Safety Awards Over $650k in Grants to SLO County Agencies 11.25.2025

The California office of traffic safety has awarded over $650,000 in grants to various county agencies.

The public health department received around $264,000, and the behavioral health department has received $155,000. The public health department grant will go to strengthening its “bicycle and pedestrian safety program.”

According to the county’s health agency, San Luis Obispo has one of the highest rates of bicycle-related injuries and fatalities among cities of its size in California. College-age individuals are at the highest risk for bicycle-related injuries and fatalities. To address this, the bicycle and pedestrian safety program promotes safe walking and biking habits, while encouraging drivers to share the road responsibly.

The grant to the behavioral health department will support the youth traffic safety initiative, which goes to youth-led campaigns and community outreach to promote safe driving.