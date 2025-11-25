CHP Entering Its Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period Tomorrow 11.25.2025

CHP has released a safety reminder for this upcoming holiday period.

Beginning Wednesday, November 26th at 6 pm, CHP will be entering its Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period, which will continue through Sunday, November 30th. CHP officers will be on patrol, this time ensuring travelers are wearing their seat belts and driving safely.

CHP says during last year’s holiday enforcement period for Thanksgiving, 36 people died in crashes across California. 14 vehicle occupants were killed within CHP jurisdiction – six of them were not wearing a seat belt. CHP also says they made more than 1,100 arrests for driving under the influence during this same enforcement period.

Whether you are driving across town or across the state, CHP encourages all passengers to “buckle up, drive sober, and obey the speed limit.” Holidays were meant for celebration and connection – not loss.