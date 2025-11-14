CA Public Defenders Assoc Condemns Dan Dow’s Social Media Posts 11.14.2025

Last week, San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow retweeted two posts on social media that depicted the devastating events of 9/11.

One of the posts said: “New York already forgot,” and the second asking: “New York, what have you done?” The tweets reference the election of New York city mayor-elect, Zorhan Mamdani.

Dan Dow made direct statements after an apology was demanded from the greater Los Angeles area office on American-Islamic relations. Dan Dow said he retweeted these posts because he believes Mamdani is going to destroy New York city, and the second says he supports the Muslim community in San Luis Obispo county.

Earlier this week, the California public defenders association made a statement, saying they condemn “The racist, anti-muslim statements” made by Dow. The association says that this, along with his past statements “reflect a pattern of prejudice wholly incompatible with the duties of a prosecutor or any person acting in the criminal legal system.”

In response to this, Dan Dow posted on social media: “I am Charlie Kirk. I will not be bullied. I will not be silenced. Truth matters.”