Paso Robles School Board to Receive Info on Student Date For State Tests 11.14.2025

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, November 18th.
This meeting, the school board will receive information on student achievement data regarding state tests in the 2024 – 25 school year. These tests are the California Assessment of Student Performance & Progress (CAASPP), California science test, and the English learner proficiency assessments for California.
Data will be broken down by school, and students will be categorized into four different scores: not met standards, nearly met, met, or exceeded. According to the agenda, 44% of students in Paso Robles met or exceeded CAASPP English language arts standards, and 29.9% met or exceeded math standards for this test. 30 students earned perfect scores on these assessments. And 33.75% of students met or exceeded the California science test standards.
This is only an informational item, and will return to the board in a future agenda for any necessary action.