CA Supreme Court Rules Police Can be Sued 06.26.2023

On Thursday, the California supreme court ruled that California police officers can be sued for misconduct during an investigation.

This redefines California law that protects police from being sued for any harm that happens during a prosecution process, though police are still immune to certain aspects during investigations.

This ruling came from the California supreme court overturning a lower-court ruling that a widow could not sue Riverside county deputies after police left her deceased husband’s body inappropriately exposed for several hours.

Justice Leondra Kruger said in the ruling that police investigations and prosecutions are not one and the same.