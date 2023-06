The Disaster Recovery Center in Oceano remains open today from 9 to 7 at the Oceano CSD board room, 1655 Front street.

Tomorrow, the center will move to Templeton at 601 Main street until July 1st.

Residents whose homes or business were damaged by the winter storms this year can apply for assistance with help from the disaster center. This includes applying for federal assistance, disaster loans, and updating various applications for temporary housing, house repairs, and properly replacement.