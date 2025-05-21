Cal Fire Conducting Live Fire Trainings at Camp Roberts 5.21.2025

C234 News Release 2

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, along with units from Fresno/Kings and Tulare, will be conducting a series of prescribed fire training exercises starting today, and ending Friday, May 23rd.

These exercises will be conducted at multiple locations at Camp Roberts, north of Paso Robles. Approximately 500 acres of grass and oak woodland will be burned over 3 days by approximately 45 firefighters participating in the class, Cal Fire says.

Firefighters will use this as an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge of ignition tools, equipment, techniques, and strategies. Smoke will be visible in the area and from highway 101.

If conditions are not appropriate for safe burning, it will be postponed.