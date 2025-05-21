City of Paso Conducting Interviews For Youth Commission This Afternoon 5.21.2025

Several advisory bodies for the city of Paso Robles had open positions at the start of this year.

This afternoon, the city will conduct interviews for the youth commission. Established in 1999, this body provides opportunities for youth to participate in local government. Members learn about, suggest, and review policies, programs, and services for youth issues in the city.

Three two-year-full term positions, and two one-year partial term positions are open. The city received 23 applications for the youth commission.

Interviews will take place this afternoon at 4 in the large conference room on the second floor of city hall.