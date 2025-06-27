Cal Fire Expanding Night-Flying Firefighter Aircraft in Paso Robles 6.27.2025

News Release -June 25 – Night Helo





Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced they have expanded its nighttime aerial firefighting capabilities.

This comes with the addition of a powerful new advanced aircraft, now based at the Paso Robles air attack base: a CH-47 Chinook. Under the call sign, 7PJ (Papa Juliet), this helicopter can deliver 2,300 gallons of water in a single drop, and utilizes night vision goggles to safely navigate low-visibility environments.

Cal Fire says this aircraft was crucial in containing the fire at lake Nacimiento last weekend.

Inland assistant chief Tom Swanson said night operations do have advantages in cooler temperatures and higher humidity, but “also demand precision and teamwork from flight crews and aerial supervisors to ensure safe, coordinated attacks on the fire.”