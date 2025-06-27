Former AG Mayoral Candidate Charged With Election Fraud 6.27.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced they have filed charges against 62-year-old Gaea Powell, a former mayoral candidate for the city of Arroyo Grande.

The district attorney’s office says these crimes occurred in both the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. The complaint alleges in 2022, Powell registered to vote at an address in the city of Arroyo Grande where she did not reside; she instead resided in a rural part of the county that is outside of city limits.

The DA’s office also alleges she submitted false nomination papers, failed to file campaign finance reports as required by law, and voted in the election where she was not legally entitled to vote. In March 2024, the DA’s office further alleges that Ms. Powell falsely declared under penalty of perjury the location of her residence, submitted false nomination papers, and voted where she was not legally entitled to vote – in both the March and November elections.

County clerk-recorder Elaina Cano made a statement the same day these charges were announced: “Election security and integrity are of the utmost importance. My office will always support law enforcement efforts to ensure that any allegation of fraudulent activity is investigated and handled promptly and appropriately.”

The DA’s office says a defendant in a criminal complaint is presumed innocent until proven guilty.