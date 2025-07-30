Cal Fire La Panza Station Reopens 7.30.2025

LA Panza Reopened 7.29.25

In June, Cal Fire announced there would be a closure of La Panza fire station 41 for essential maintenance work.

Cal Fire announced yesterday that the fire station has officially reopened and resumed its normal operations after the successful completion of maintenance.

Cal Fire says these maintenance efforts are a critical part of their commitment to maintaining safe, functional facilities to fire personnel, ensuring readiness for years to come.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo unit chief John Owens said there was no decrease in the level of service to the public during this closure.