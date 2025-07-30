PRAGA to Consider Alternative Funding 7.30.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority will be holding a special meeting this Friday, August 1st to tabulate the protests for its proposed groundwater charge.

The meeting will be held in the Paso Robles city council chambers at 10 am on Friday. If 50+1% of affected parcel owners protest the charge, it cannot take effect.

On its agenda for this Friday is a consideration for alternative revenue options. The agenda says the board may consider one of three funding mechanisms if the proposed charge program is not adopted.

Staff is recommending the board follow the prop 26 process. California water code section 10730 says a groundwater sustainability agency may impose fees to groundwater extraction to fund groundwater sustainability programs, but cannot be imposed on de minimis extractors.

Staff says this process would give them “reduced flexibility on project funding,” but is recommending to take place in late August and early September if the current proposed charge does not pass.