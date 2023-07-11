Cal Fire Partners w/University For AI Fire Alert 07.11.2023

Cal Fire has partnered with University of California San Diego’s Alertcalifornia Program, according to a release yesterday.

Alertcalifornia and Cal Fire will embark on an “innovative artificial intelligence implementation trial” in collaboration with multiple state units, including San Luis Obispo.

Alertcalifornia uses cutting-edge cameras deployed throughout California to monitor for activities of wildfire and other disasters, providing clear visuals of up to 60 miles on a clear day, and 120 miles on a clear night. A key innovation being introduced in this partnership is an advanced AI tool, designed to identify abnormalities within the camera feeds that may require further investigation.

Cal Fire says the collaboration with UC San Diego has proven highly successful, and aims to unlock the potential of AI technology in wildfire prevention.